By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The 10-man committee set up by the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to manage the Nigeria Basketball Federation will be inaugurated on Saturday in Abuja, Vanguard reports.

The ministry had unveiled the committee penultimate week following President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval of the withdrawal of Nigeria basketball teams from International competitions for 2 years.

The withdrawal was a result of the lingering crisis in the NBBF for almost two decades.

Members of the committee include Dr. Henry Nzekwu (chairman), Udon Ubon Humapwa, Frank Jitubhoh, Zenith Bank – Representative, Prof. Adamu Ahmed, Peter Nelson, Group Captain Rahinatu Garba, Aderemi Adewunmi, Oluchi Nzekwe and Sani Adio (SAN).

The Minister of Sports, Chief Sunday Dare, through a statement signed by the ministry’s Director, Press and Press Relations, Mohammed Manga, confirmed that the committee would be inaugurated this weekend.

He said, “Arrangements have been concluded to inaugurate the IMC on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at the Indoor Sports Hall, Package ‘B’ Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

“The event is to be preceeded by an exhibition match between two schools from FCT

“On inauguration, the committee is expected to commence a youth basketball league and domestic league to help in nurturing home based players so that we will have a reservoir of players that will represent the country in international events after the period of withdrawal.

“This will set the ball rolling, by creating opportunities for our local players to have regular competitions at home thereby elevating their status to getting scholarship to universities all over the world and clubs to play and better their living standard which will also have positive effects on the economy of Nigeria.”