Charges NYGN to intensify Nuclear Campaign across Nigeria

By Ezra Ukanwa – Abuja

As part of its contribution to advance Nigeria’s economy, the Director General, DG, Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission, NAEC, Professor Yusuf Ahmed, on Tuesday, harped on the need for the Federal Government, FG, to invest more on Nuclear energy.

This is even as he reacted to some of the myths around introducing Nuclear in Nigeria, stating that the advantages behind Nuclear energy outweighs the disadvantages.

He maintained that Nigeria has the local capacity to manage Nuclear energy as done by other countries in the world.

He, however, urged the Nigerian Young Generation in Nuclear, NYGN, to advance the campaign of Nuclear energy to citadels of learning in Nigeria and other institutions.

The DG made this call when he received a group of young entrepreneurs, under the aegis of the Nigerian Young Generation in Nuclear, NYGN, who paid him a visit in his office in Abuja.

According to him, the advantages of Nuclear power are more than the disadvantages. But, what they kept showing us is only the disadvantages.

“They are looking at the waste and how to manage waste but we have capacity and capability of managing waste. Even the hospitals are generating waste and we have what it takes to manage wastes.

“I tried to show them that from the centre where I came, we have the waste management facilities. We manage those facilities.

“Please, I am begging you, there are challenges ahead but there are also prospects. So, when you go out in advocacy and public awareness, the communities that are going to propose these facilities need to understand the benefits associated with Nuclear.

“You can generate electricity but at least the host community also has some benefits of those facilities around them. Don’t forget, the danger can be across borders.

“If I have a Nuclear power plant in Kogi state for instance, the people of Kogi state will say they don’t want it but when there is an accident in the nuclear power plant, it is not only Kogi, it is not only Nigeria — the whole of Africa will be contaminated.

“It is across borders. Either through the water or air. So, the issue of saying I don’t want it in my community, even if we mount it in another community, it will affect you”, he added.

The DG further assured the group of the total support of the agency to enable them to achieve their set goals.

Earlier, the President of NYGN, Jeremiah Mbazor, while commending the DG on his efforts in Nuclear advocacy, pointed out that all ideas suggested by the DG would be implemented in due time.

He said: “we are going to carry forth the word that you have given to us. We are going to speak more. Our media person here would have a lot of content to fill the public in with some of the questions that usually come in the comment section.”

On his part, the programme organiser, Nojeeb Adamoh, while stating that the NYGN is poised to educate Nigerians on the benefits of Nuclear, solicited for support from NAEC.

He further invited the commission to the group’s nuclear walk that would be taking place in Abuja from June 17 to 18.

