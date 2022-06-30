.

The Federal Government on Thursday emphasised on importance of training and re-training of civil servants, especially through Public Private Partnership (PPP) for efficient service delivery.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha, made the call at a Workshop and Fellowship Induction of Integrated Institute of Professional Management (IIPM), in Abuja.

Mustapha said that the workshop was a free advanced leadership development and fellowship Induction for 100 participants in the category of directors, deputy directors and assistant directors of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

He said that the workshop, which was organised by the institute, was tailored toward providing the participants with contemporary leadership qualities which would definitely produce measurable impacts on economy.

According to him, both the government and the private organisations have realised that training offers the only way of developing employee skills and capacity for better delivery of public services.

“To achieve this therefore, there is a conscious need for proper capacity building to ensure a paradigm shift in the operations and mentality of the public servants.

“It is imperative that all hands should be on deck to ensure continued training and re-training of the civil servants, especially through the PPP.

“The benefits of the PPP cannot be over emphasised, PPP provides better solutions that offer each participant opportunity to do better in their field,” he said.

The SGF said the workshop was a welcome development as it strived to adress issues on management challenges in the civil service.

He added that the workshop would offer highest cadre of the civil service the requisite skills and competence to carry out their duties effectively.

He said that the the Federal Government was ready to collaborate with the institute for effective service delivery, urging the participants to take the workshop serious for a better understanding of good management.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan, said the workshop would assist to maintain management ethical standards and championing the advancement of knowledge in the service.

“I was made to understand that since inception of the institute, the IIPM has operated as a consultant in the areas of leadership management, and mentoring through capacity building.

“Also, the institute is re-engeneering human capital deveopement, which is in line with one of the six priority areas of the civil service strategy and implementation plan 2021 to 2025 (FCSSIP25).

“The office of the civil service introduced the FCSSIP25 to strengthen the civil service and improve it’s staff competencies and skills through well targeted and funded programmes across all cadres,” she said

Yemi-Esan said that the OHCSF had initiated various reforms, policies, cultures and systems into the civil service to replace inefficient ways of doing things in the service.

She, however, appreciated the IIPM for organising the workshop, adding that the effort would improve tremendously in the service delivery.

The Director-General, National Productivity Centre, Dr Kashim Akor, said that the essence of the workshop was in the pursuit of continuous improvement in the area of capacity building for economic development.

Akor said, for any organisation to function efficiently, it required human intervention, adding that the workshop provided an opportunity for networking and exchanging of knowledge.

He urged the participants to be dedicated, firm and fair in the discharging of their duties, adding that such commitment would bring about effective service delivery.

The Executive Director, IIPM, Mr Eburuche Banito, said that the institute wanted to build a sustainable capacity that would help the civil servants improve in their productivity.

Also, Mr Francis Binuyo, Accreditation Curriculum Development Centre for Management Development, said that the objective of the workshop was to improve the productivity of the participants in their various fields.

Binuyo said that the workshop would as well help the participants see perspectives of how their roles in policy implementation, formulation and development would translate to tangible result, thereby achieving effective service delivery.