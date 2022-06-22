By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Director-General (D-G) of the Budget Office, Mr. Ben Akabueze, has called for timely release of federal government audit reports by the Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation.

Speaking at the presentation of the 2021 Open Budget Survey report, in Abuja yesterday, Akabueze said releasing audit reports of many years behind, “is useless in terms of utilization.”

According to him the current administration had undertaken several Public Finance Reform (PFR) initiatives which were yielding results and was encouraged to do more, to ensure greater transparency in budget implementation.

His words, “Government has over the past several years undertaken a number of reforms in the public finance space which have culminated in the significant improvements we can now report.

“Nigeria posted its best performance in the Open Budget Survey, improving by 24 points for transparency in the latest Open Budget Survey. The total transparency score of 45 in the 2021 survey, is a significant leap from the 21 scored in the 2019 survey.

“The outcome of the 2021 Open Budget Survey is one that signposts our commitment to continuous reform efforts.