Laolu Gbenjo

By Ayo Onikoyi

The electrifying performer, Laolu Gbenjo needs no introduction in the live bands circles, both in Nigeria and in the diaspora as his performances and energy speak for itself. He has been a regular staple at the prestigious Vanguard Personality of the Year Awards for more than 5 years.

With a career that began professionally in 2008 he has long gone ahead to have impacted thousands all over the world. With successful performances held across different states in Nigeria, Ghana, Benin Republic, UK and virtual shows across the globe he is surely a force to be reckoned with.

He and his LG band have together graced big events for the prominently high and mighty of this country and would also be performing later this year in the United States with several cities slated already for his shows. His shows are a spectacle of rare energy, applauding compositions, a genius kind of craftsmanship and an embodiment of passion.

In this short session, he speaks with Potpourri.

What’s your take on Nigerian Music?

Nigerian music is doing great and not doing badly. The industry is getting better even though we are not there yet but we are much better. Our music is played all over the world and when you talk of Nigerian music, our music is top rated. The future is great and still going to be great as I see us having more beautiful events and centers for concerts.

Who are your musical influences?

My music influence would be great people like King Sunny Ade and Obey Commander. Even Fela Anikulapo and whether you like it or not, that’s a name that has come to stay forever. His influence in music is still very important to our music today.

What kind of music do you do?

I do highlife, contemporary highlife, juju music which is deeply rooted in African and Nigerian sound and they are great genres generally accepted all over the world as it cuts across. What I do is contemporary high life and I also do tungba. Generally, as I do my music I want to be remembered for songs of hope, healing and songs that bring joy to people and all of that. My music talks about joy, happiness, celebration of life and anything that has to do with a praise party.

How do you make your music?

I create my music with my experiences in life, my environment and sometimes the spirit also influences what I create. Alujo is my core and it’s all about celebration, dancing and making people happy. It’s a kind of music that you can’t sit down to listen to as it would make you want to dance and feel good.

How would you define your kind of person?

My kind of person is always in my lane and I mind my business. I’m very hardworking and I totally depend on God and not anyone. My music and the vibe in it is what ultimately sets me apart from other artistes.

Tell us about your recent show?

The Gratitude Show was very interesting and a very unique show as I did some of my old and new songs. People had a great time and didn’t want to go home. I had a lot of great musical artistes present such as the admirable Sola Allyson, Beejay Sax, Chidozie Wisdom, Gbenga Akinfenwa and a host of others.