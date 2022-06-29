.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola on Wednesday presented keys to four owners of the newly completed phase 1 federal government National Housing Plan estate in Osun state.

Presenting the keys to the owner at the housing estate at Abere, Ede-North local government area, the Minister said the scheme is providing housing service to Nigerians without any form of discrimination.

Represented by the Federal Controller of Housing, in the state, Mr Nuru Adeoye, he said the handing over exercise is ongoing in other states of the federation where the projects were also cited.

“We gather together to harvest the fruit of our investment and to commemorate the formal handover of keys to first set of beneficiaries on the sales of completed Phase 1 of the National Housing Programme which was commissioned on Monday, 14th March, 2022 by Mr. President.

“As we head towards the end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure of office, I am happy to also say that we have entered a season of completion and Handover of keys to beneficiaries in 35-States and the FCT to Nigerians who have successfully subscribed through the open Ministry’s website at https://nhp.worksandhousing.gov.ng/ for the sales of these completed houses. We have therefore offered all these housing units to members of the general public in a non-discriminatory way by opening the Portal to ensure that those interested are not inhibited by any artificial obstacles and allocations will be made on the basis of those who apply and pay on a first come, first served basis.

“In Osun today, we have four (4) Nigerians who have fully paid for the houses of their choice within the estate comprising 76-Units of One (1) Bedroom, Two (2) Bedroom and Three (3) Bedroom. Nigerians and Kano State indigenes are therefore encouraged to leverage on the very many units yet to be sold.

“The beneficiaries today are therefore among the first set of Nigerians other than the 1994 Super Eagles who have been handed the keys to their houses promised by the Federal Government over 28 years ago”, he said.

In his remark, the Timi of Ede, Oba Munirudeen Lawal commended the federal government for the method employed in allocating the housing units to Nigerians and called on prospective buyers to embrace the scheme in a bid to become house owners without much stress.