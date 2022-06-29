By Ikechukwu Nnochiri – Abuja

The Federal High Court, will on July 25, commence its annual vacation for the year 2022.

However, the court, in a statement that was signed by its Assistant Director of Information, Catherine Oby Christopher, disclosed that within the vacation period that will last till September 19, 10 judges will be on ground to entertain cases in its Divisions in Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt.

“The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Honorable Justice John Terhemba Tsoho, announces the commencement of the Annual Vacation for the Year 2022.

“This is pursuant to the provisions of Order 46, Rule 4 (b) of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedures) Rules, 2019 (as amended).

“The Vacation will commence from Monday, the 25th day of July, 2022 to Friday, the 16th day of September, 2022.

“This is in order for Hon. Judges to enjoy their well-deserved rest and to prepare for the challenges of the New Legal Year.

“The Court shall resume in all Judicial Divisions on Monday, the 19th of September, 2022.

“During the vacation, only the Core Judicial Divisions (Abuja, Lagos and Port-Harcourt) will as usual remain functional for the Litigating public to approach Division nearest to them.

“I is crucial to stress that during the vacation, only cases of EXTREME URGENCY, such as Arrest of Ship(s) and Fundamental Rights Enforcement are to be ordinarily entertained.

“The Vacation Judges are: Abuja Judicial Division; Hon. Justice A. R. Mohammed, Hon. Justice E. Nwite and Hon. Justice N.E. Maha.

“Lagos Judicial Division; Hon. Justice D. E. Osiagor, Hon. Justice I.N. Oweibo, Hon. Justice A. Aluko and Hon. Justice T.G. Ringim.

“Port-Harcourt Judicial Division; Hon. Justice P. M. Ayua, Hon. Justice A. T. Mohammed and Hon. Justice S.I. Mark.

“The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Honorable Justice John Terhemba Tsoho, wishes his fellow Lordships a wonderful vacation in advance”, the statement read.

