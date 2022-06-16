The Federal Executive Council, FEC, has approved the enactment of the Federal Fire and Rescue Service Establishment Act 2022.

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, disclosed this while briefing journalists on the memo he presented to the council. He said the new proposed law is meant to replace the old law establishing the Fire Service, which has been in existence for 60 years.

According to him, “The Federal Executive Council today approved the repeal of the 60 year old Fire Service Act Cap F29, LFN 2004 and in its stead, the council approved the enactment of the Federal Fire and Rescue Service Establishment Act 2022, which is meant to bring into currency the operations and professionalism of the Federal Fire Service as it delivers its services to Nigerians.”

The Minister said the council directed the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice to fine tune the bill for onward transmission to the National Assembly for passage.

Okays N66.9bn for Kashimbila-Takum-Chahchangi road rehabilitation

The council also approved N66.9 billion for the rehabilitation of Kashimbila-Takum-Chahchangi road in Taraba State, North-East Nigeria.

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola said: “The Ministry of Works and Housing presented one memorandum and it was for the rehabilitation of the 91.94 kilometre Kashimbila-Takum-Chahchangi road in Taraba State and council approved the proposal by the ministry in the sum of N66.983 billion.”

N23.9bn for airport equipment

The Council also approved N23.9 billion for the procurement of equipment for airports across the country.

Briefing on behalf of the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed said the equipment to be procured include radio communication system for some control towers and instrument landing systems for some airports.

He said: “The Minister of Aviation presented two memos, one was for the award of contract for the upgrade of twelve airports tower voice communication and control system radio for twelve airports located in Akure, Benin, Calabar, Ibadan, Ilorin, Jos, Minna, Owerri, Sokoto, Yola, Kaduna and Enugu.

“The contract was for the sum of N9.988 billion with a completion period of 13 months. As you are aware, the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency NAMA has a statutory mandate to enhance safety and security of the Nigerian airspace and it is in line with this that it sought to upgrade 12 air control towers voice and communication control system.”

Mohammed said the communication tower had to be upgraded because the ones currently in use have aged and also to enhance better performance in the twelve airports in conferment with technological advancements and aviation industry’s best practices..He added that N14 billion for the procurement of instrument landing systems for Lagos Abuja, Katsina and Portharcourt airports.

“The Ministry of Aviation also sought and obtained approval for the award of contract fir the procurement and installation of air field lighting category three instrument landing systems in Lagos, Abuja, Katsina and Portharcourt airports.

‘’This has to do with safety. The memo was approved and contract was awarded in the sum of 14,036,000,000. This is in a bid to carryout statutory mandate of developing and managing all relevant aviation services for safe secure and efficient carriage of passengers and goods.”

He also said the move was necessitated by the recent increase in the fleet of passengers across the four airports.