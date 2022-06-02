By Adejimi E. Alademerin

Pike high school seniors are experiencing mixed emotions as they graduate. Seniors are happy to graduate, but they are also terrified of entering the real world and beginning to build a life, a career, and making decisions that will affect their future. As seniors graduate, some worry that they will lose sight of their lives since they will no longer have teachers to guide them along the proper route or counselors to advise them on how to develop a profession after high school.

Katura Clouse, a senior, said she is eager to graduate, but she is sad because she may no longer be able to speak with some of her classmates. Katura is happy to receive her diploma, and this is what she enjoys about graduation. She stated that she will miss the band program due to her extensive involvement with it. She is planning to study geology at the University of Alabama.

Some students never got to celebrate and enjoy their graduation, while others did. It depends on the circumstances of your graduation. “I had just relocated to the school where I graduated in my final year,” said Miss Nicole Dolson, a pike high school teacher. The graduation, I didn’t have much of a connection or strong tie with those people. “I wish I could be with my dear friends again.”

Mrs. Stacy Guimond shared her excitement for the seniors, stating she is looking forward to seeing what they can achieve, and that as a teacher, her goal is to teach children how to make wise decisions that would allow them to attain the necessities for success. Mrs. Guimonds also remarked that she happy because many people have missed it in the last two years because of COVID-19.

It’s natural to feel both anxious and eager about graduation. This is due to the overwhelming number of emotions a person is feeling and unable to comprehend. “I am worried but yet thrilled because I appreciate the experience of being done with school, but I am also afraid about what comes next,” Mariah McDaniel said. Mariah stated that her favorite part of graduation is being able to spend her final moments with her friends. She feels it is a bittersweet time for her.

Many seniors are eager to enter the real world and have no reservations about doing so. Others are fearful of going out into the actual world. All of their emotions, however, will not prevent them from being the class of 2022’s stars. Pike is proud of them, and they are Pike proud.