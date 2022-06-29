…As IGP Sets to Launch e-Warrant Cards for Standardized, Upgraded Identification Model

The Force Disciplinary Committee (FDC) has convened at the Inspector-General of Police Conference Hall, Force Headquarters, Abuja, to review disciplinary cases instituted against senior police officers of the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police and above in order to determine their culpability or otherwise.

The FDC which comprises the seven (7) Deputy Inspectors-General of Police as arbiters and the Assistant Inspector-General of Police Force Secretary as its secretary, began its session on Tuesday 28th June, 2022 and will hold till Friday, 1st July, 2022.

A statement by CSP OLUMUYIWA ADEJOBI, stated that a total of one hundred and thirty (130) Senior Police Officers from all over the country with Pending Disciplinary Matters (PDM) will appear before the Committee within this period. The officers comprise 2 Commissioners of Police, 3 Assistant Commissioners of Police, 11 Chief Superintendents of Police, 19 Superintendents of Police, 18 Deputy Superintendents of Police, and 77 Assistant Superintendents of Police. Upon conclusion of proceedings and hearing of evidences, recommendations on each matter will be communicated to the Police Service Commission (PSC) for consideration.

The Inspector-General of Police has expressed confidence in the Deputy Inspectors-General of Police overseeing the Force Disciplinary Committee to ensure dispensation of justice in all causes before them. The IGP equally assures that the Force is deliberately committed to cleaning up its house for a more professional and citizens-focused policing system.

In another development, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc(+), NPM, fdc, has equally announced that the Nigeria Police Force is set to launch a digital solution to ensure standardization and upgrade of the Force identification system to be known as e-Warrant Card. The e-Warrant Card would provide seamless identification of officers all over the country as well as eliminate the possibility of criminal elements presenting fake identity cards at police stations personating themselves to be police officers.

The project which commenced with the approval of the IGP is being carried out by Police ICT experts attached to the Department of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Force Headquarters, Abuja. Upon its launch, it would engender a full digitalization of police identification nationwide and provide a valid basis for effecting arrests with warrants in line with extant laws, and many other benefits attached to the use of such e-warrant cards.