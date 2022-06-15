By Kingsley Omonobi

FCT Police Commissioner, CP Sunday Babaji on Wednesday June 15 2022 presented Cheques to families of 33 slain Police Officers whose breadwinners met their untimely death in the service of protecting lives and property of Nigerians.

The families comprising mostly children of the deceased officers and other relations were advised by the CP to ensure the Cheques whose amounts varied, but totaled about #7million were utilized to cater for the children/immediate family left behind.

Speaking at the occasion, CP Babaji said the presentation of the Cheques was in line with the directive of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba that all Command CPs should personally handle the presentation of the Group Life Insurance benefits of the Nigerian Police force to the fallen heroes.

It was gathered that while some of the officers were victims of gunshot injuries as a result of confrontation with armed robbers, kidnappers and terrorists, others were victims of motor vehicle accidents during hot pursuits of criminal elements with others falling ill on the job and giving up the ghost