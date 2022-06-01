FBNQuest, the investment banking and asset management subsidiary of FBN Holdings Plc, hosted a session themed ‘Investing/Planning Towards Your Children’s Future’ which took place on Wednesday, 25 May 2022.



To commemorate Children’s Day, the organisation, through its Leading Conversations with FBNQuest webinar series, hosted a webinar aimed at encouraging parents on the necessary steps they need to take when it comes to planning for their Children’s Future. The session provided insights on how parents can commence their journey to providing financial freedom for their children through adequate planning and investment techniques. Some of the key topics discussed centered around investing, preserving and securing the future financially for Children.



The webinar featured an interactive panel discussion from experts that examined key issues in relation to the basic financial instruments such as children education trust and mutual funds needed to be effectively put in place. The discussants featured seasoned experts from the FBNQuest team; Laura Fisayo-Kolawole, Head Equities and Alternatives, FBNQuest Asset Management; Anne Oragwu, Head Affluent, FBNQuest Asset Management; and Rotimi Obende, Strategy and Business Development, FBNQuest Trustees with Ibrahim Suleiman, Actor and Co-Host, Due Parenting Podcast acting as the panel moderator.



Speaking on the session, Barbara Ezeife, Head Marketing and Corporate Communications at FBNQuest Merchant Bank stated: “At FBNQuest, one of our pillars as responsible corporate citizens focuses on driving financial literacy, as we believe it is pivotal to building sustainable economic growth. We remain committed to contributing to this collective goal by participating and hosting more sessions that will enable us add value to individuals across the country.”



Participants at the webinar session were equipped with strategies to implement that would give them peace of mind knowing their children will grow up financially secure. She added.

RELATED NEWS