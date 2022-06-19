The President of Unit ed Apostolic Church of Christ Worldwide (UACC), Rev. Dr. James Bayo Owoyemi, has sent a congratulatory message to fathers all over the globe on the celebration of Father’s Day today.

Owoyemi, who addressed journalists in his office in Ibadan, Oyo State, said:“Fatherhood is a ministry. It requires much commitment and divine backing.

Anyone can be a man but it requires special attributes to be a father.”He went on: “Every father has special roles in God’s agenda to manage humanity.

On this Father’s Day, I charge every father to assess himself if he is on the path of real father as designed by God.“I congratulate all fathers on this special day.

I pray that God bestows upon you the anointing to fulfill your fatherhood purposes in Jesus name and happy Father’s Day to all fathers”.