…Edo dep gov tasks fathers on Godly culture

By Dapo Akinrefon & Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

GOVERNOR Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has called on fathers to treat their wives and children with honour and dignity to build successful families in the society.

Also, Edo State Deputy Governor, Mr. Philip Shaibu, has stressed the need for parents to imbibe the culture of Godliness in their homes by bringing up their children in the way of the lord, which he described as the “pinnacle in our efforts of dealing with the issue of insurgency and kidnapping in the country.”

Governor Diri made the call, yesterday, during this year’s Father’s Day celebration at the King of Glory Chapel in Yenagoa.

Represented by his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, the governor in a statement also urged fathers to understand, support, bond together and appreciate their wives and children at all times.

His words: “Appreciate your wives and children so they feel protected and loved. They will also honour you in return. This makes them feel valuable. As a husband, the defence you offer is also supposed to be physical and spiritual.

“If we don’t do all of these as husbands for our families, they become vulnerable and prone to attacks.

“As wives, you also have a duty to protect the image of your husbands in public. Don’t go out. Be within the control of your husbands and watch them.

“The children’s duty is to give reverence to their parents no matter the circumstances. They should believe that their parents can provide all that is necessary for them to succeed in life.

“It is on that note that I want to, on behalf of our governor, wish all fathers a successful Father’s Day and as we have thanked God today, our tanks will remain full and He will keep us to see the next Father’s Day.”

On his part Shaibu said: “The starting point of building a nation is by building our homes,” and urged fathers to amplify those things that would unite the nation.

Shaibu served as an altar boy to mark this year’s Father’s Day, while serving as the Chief Man Servant at the St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Benin City.

He said: “A father or leader should not say or do in secret what he cannot own up to in public because nothing is secret. If we can act as St. Joseph in the Bible, then the issues of insecurity will be history in Nigeria.”

He also described fathers as soldiers of Christ with the task of training children in the way they should go, so that when they are old, they would not depart from it.

Urging parents to be agents of unity and love, he advised fathers to work with mothers to build homes that would contribute to the development, peace, and security of the nation.

He said: “We must continue to build a bottom-up society in which parents draw strength from their homes just as leaders draw power not from themselves or even their office but the masses.