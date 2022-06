Popular Lagos Fashion Brand- Luxury by Shizzi today unveils IG Comedian/Influencer Yhemolee as their brand Ambassador.

The brand @luxurybyshizzi which is known for Unisex wears of all kinds took to their Instagram page to announce the official announcement of their first brand Ambassador.

According to the Manager they are pleased to work with Yhemolee as they will be unveiling their new collections soon and also their discount sales