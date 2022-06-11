It’s been more than six years since Beyonce released a full-length studio album with new music, but fans are convinced that a new record could finally be on the way!

On June 8, the Beyhive went wild when Beyonce deleted her profile pictures on all of her social media pages. While all of the rest of her content still lives, her profile pictures are now totally empty.

The immediate theory is that Bey has a big announcement coming, and after such a long wait for new music, fans are hopeful that this small online change could mean a 7th album is imminent.

After Beyonce made the profile picture change, Twitter immediately began buzzing with comments about how “Beyonce is coming.” Bey’s last album, Lemonade, was released in April 2016 and was not announced beforehand.

The album made headlines for weeks, as Beyonce alluded to her husband, JAY-Z, cheating on her in various songs. Although Bey never publicly discussed the inspiration behind the tracks, Jay eventually admitted to being unfaithful to his wife. However, the two have gotten past the indiscretions and are still happily together with three children.

Despite not releasing a studio album in six years, Beyonce has not been M.I.A. from the music game like Rihanna. In fact, she’s released some of her most acclaimed work in the years since Lemonade.

Beyonce recorded various songs for The Lion King in 2019, as well as a song for King Richard, which was nominated for an Oscar, in 2021. She also released “Black Parade” as a charity single in 2020, which won a Grammy Award, and collaborated with Megan Thee Stallion on the “Savage” remix, which took home two Grammys.

Plus, in addition to her music, Beyonce has been hard at work on her Ivy Park collection. The athleisure clothing line was announced in 2016, and in 2019, Bey began teaming up with Adidas for various clothing drops, as well. Plus, of course, she’s been continuing her most important role as a mom to daughter, Blue Ivy, 10, and twins, Rumi and Sir, 4.