Fan Milk, a Danone Company, makers of well-loved frozen dairy and ice cream brands including Super Yogo, Fan Vanille, Fan Ice and Go Slo, is set to unveil their newly completed model dairy farm in Odeda, Ogun State on Tuesday 21st June 2022.

Fan Milk Plc is part of the Danone group, a world leading food company (#1 globally in fresh dairy products).

This dairy farm is Danone’s first investment in dairy farming in Sub-Saharan Africa to boost local milk production in Nigeria.

Fan Milk intends to commission a world-class dairy farm and training institute, bringing the expertise of its parent company, Danone, to the fore.

The company decided to embark on this project to contribute to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s backward integration policy for the improvement of local milk production and to support the Federal Government’s economy recovery growth plan which aims to improve food self-sufficiency in the country.

The company’s Managing Director, Mr Ferdinand Mouko stated that this partnership falls in line with the company’s business development strategy and as a responsible corporate citizen, the Company is committed to advancing its business in a socially and economically beneficial manner:

He said, “Our objective is to ensure that we partner with local dairy farmers in the Odeda community in Ogun State to accelerate the development and expansion of the local dairy market while also creating the social and economic impact of improving the livelihood of the ecosystem within which we operate.”

Mr Olayinka Akinkugbe, the Chairman of the Board added that the intention to partner with Ogun State followed the Company’s close observation of the laudable efforts the Ogun State Government has put into supporting and partnering with local and foreign investors. Hence, the partnership with the Ogun State will harness the social and economic potentials of participating in local dairy production.

Within this project, the company also intends to commission a dairy training institute and a milk collection centre to train local dairy farmers and reduce the importation of milk in Nigeria. The Company will leverage the key learnings for piloting its project in Nigeria with Danone’s business expertise, which spans over 100 years being actively involved in the dairy value chain with great success.

The Company states that it is confident that its dairy backward integration plan will create social impact by supporting the dairy farmers in Ogun State as it continually leverages the Government’s support and the relevant experience Danone has developed along its journey in Africa.