By David Royal

Paul Okoye of Psquare, now professionally known as Rudeboy has revealed reason behind the music group’s split in 2017.

The Nigerian singer stated that family-related issues led to Psquare’s breakup and not music as many Nigerians believed.

You would recall that the biggest Africa’s music group, Psquare, made up of Paul and Peter Okoye, his twin brother, had parted ways in 2017 and the split was said to have followed a disagreement on the role of Jude Okoye, their older brother, as manager.

The musical twin brothers reconciled in November 2021 putting an end to their years-long bitter feud.

However, In an interview with Joey Akan, the music journalist, Paul opened up on his controversial split from Peter.

RudeBoy revealed that after the split, he kept mum about the controversy that ensued because he knew it was a family-related issue.

He lamented how “Psquare was just the sacrifice” in the highly-publicised feud.

“I kept silent. I never said anything. I never said anything, because I knew what the problems were. It was a family issue, and it turned out that Psquare had to pay for it. Psquare was just the sacrifice,” he said.

“It was a family issue, it had nothing to do with music. And because I respect family so much, I owe nobody any explanation.”

Speaking on how the the split affected his music career, he said “For someone like me, during the period when I was in the group, I didn’t handle my social media myself. I wasn’t into the social media thing, because to me, it was more like a division,” he added.

“My own was just to go into the studio, record the songs and get them out, then ask what next. We talk about the video. Next? So, how do we do the next song? I was more like inside the box. My job was to go to the studio and record the song, write to the producer and all.

“That was what I did. So, when I became solo, I needed to understand and study the music industry, because all I knew was to go to the studio and record. Do you expect me to ask myself what was next? Because I never knew what was next then. That’s why it took me that time. I needed to study marketing, and how to relate with the media because then, I wasn’t a spokesman in the group.”

Vanguard News Nigeria