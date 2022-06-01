.

Dayo Johnson Akure

A family of five including father, mother and their three children have died in an auto crash at Oluwatuyi area in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

Eyewitness account said that the father was drunk as his body was smelling of alcohol when brought out from the crashed vehicle at about10 pm.

He was said to be driving a taxi along the road which was still under construction when he rammed into one of the stationary tractors parked by the road side.

The source added that the deceased was coming from the ShopRite area in the Akure metropolis and heading towards their residence at ljo Mimo area when the ugly incident occurred.

According to the eyewitness , the driver of the crashed taxi was on high speed when he rammed into the tractor parked by the construction company handling the road project.

He pointed out that there was no way the driver would not have been able to see the tractor packed by the roadside if not that he was under the influence of alcohol.

“The impact of the crash was much because the driver was on high speed.

” When sympathisers rush to the scene after the crash, his corpse was smelling of alcohol.

“He must have been on high speed as a result of the alcoholic intake, because when we came to check on him, his corpse was smelling of alcohol.

“ I think his wife should have made efforts to caution him that the speed was too much.”

The spokesperson for the state police command, Funmi Odunlami comfirmed the incident and the casualties involved.

She said that their remains have been evacuated and deposited at the morgue of the state hospital in Akure.

Residents of the area were seen gathering together to discuss the unfortunate incident in which an entire family perished not on the highway but within the Akure metropolis.