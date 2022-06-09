Falz releases fifth studio album 'BahD'

By David Royal

Recording and performing artiste, actor and songwriter, Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, has released a new music album dubbed ‘Bahd’.

Falz who has worked on quality projects in the past, including ‘Wazup Guy (2014)’, ‘Stories That Touch (2015)’, ’27 (2017)’, and ‘Moral Instruction (2019)’, dropped his fifth studio album on Wednesday.

The new 12 tracks album, released under Falz-owned record label, Bahd Guys Entertainment, features Nigerian stars like Tiwa Savage, The Cavemen, BNXN, LAX, Chike, and new Mavin Records signee BoySpyce.

See Album cover:

Falz is popularly known for several hits such as Marry Me, This is Nigeria, Soft Work, and Ello Bae. He is also a qualified lawyer and a multiple award-winning Artiste.

Falz in the past albums released such as “Moral Instruction” used his music to speak against bad governance and oppression such as the End Sars protests last two years, led by prominent personalities like him.

The protest was held in 2020 to complain against the incessant excesses of the Nigerian police and their rogue SARS unit.

The protests culminated in an ugly end as some protestors at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos were allegedly chased with bullets by the Nigerian military, with fatalities incurred.

Falz who was a great part of the protest wrote;