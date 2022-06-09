Falz releases fifth studio album 'BahD'

By David Royal
Recording and performing artiste, actor and songwriter, Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, has released a new music album dubbed ‘Bahd’.
Falz who has worked on quality projects in the past, including ‘Wazup Guy (2014)’, ‘Stories That Touch (2015)’, ’27 (2017)’, and ‘Moral Instruction (2019)’, dropped his fifth studio album on Wednesday.
The new 12 tracks album, released under Falz-owned record label, Bahd Guys Entertainment, features Nigerian stars like Tiwa Savage, The Cavemen, BNXN, LAX, Chike, and new Mavin Records signee BoySpyce.
See Album cover:
Falz is popularly known for several hits such as Marry Me, This is Nigeria, Soft Work, and Ello Bae. He is also a qualified lawyer and a multiple award-winning Artiste.
Falz in the past albums released such as “Moral Instruction” used his music to speak against bad governance and oppression such as the End Sars protests last two years, led by prominent personalities like him.
The protest was held in 2020 to complain against the incessant excesses of the Nigerian police and their rogue SARS unit.
The protests culminated in an ugly end as some protestors at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos were allegedly chased with bullets by the Nigerian military, with fatalities incurred.
Falz who was a great part of the protest wrote;
They killed innocent souls that were simply asking not to be killed or brutalized.
A year later, no one has been punished yet for those heinous crimes.
A supposed Police Commisioner “warned” against citizens exercising their fundamental human rights. Yes a Police Commisioner.
A couple of well meaning citizens decided to put together a summit to reflect on last year’s events & honour the lost souls. Event centre pulls out (“instructions from above”)
As I type this, there is already HEAVY police presence at the Lekki toll gate.
Best thing they could come up with is organizing “concerts” to try and distract us from remembering the real heroes in all of this. The people they murdered.
What we will never do, however, is be quiet.
We will NEVER EVER EVER EVER be silenced.
Not today, not on the 20th, not ever.
✊🏾❤️