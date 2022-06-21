By Prince Okafor, Lagos

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, said, yesterday, that plans were underway to further generate revenue through non-aeronautical means.

This move, according to the FAAN, is geared toward the improvement of major facilities at the airport with further improving customer’s relationship.

This came on a day Anambra State government said it was ready to commence international flight operations in its airport.

Speaking during the Miami-Dade County Business Development Mission Business Meeting in Lagos, Managing Director, FAAN, Rabiu Yadudu, noted that despite recent challenges, the agency had been striving to fulfill its mandate.

He said: “FAAN has in a number of ways explored non-aeronautical modes of revenue generation and is consistently seeking new avenues for expansion instead of depending mainly on aeronautical sources of revenue.

Anambra airport ready for int’l flight operation — Govt

On her part, Anambra State Commissioner for Transportation, Mrs. Patricia Igwebuike, said: “Anambra International cargo and passenger airport is a brand new airport, and in the spirit of cooperation and collaboration, Miami-Dade should be looking at Anambra Airport.

“Coincidentally, in Anambra State, we have the largest market in West Africa. We also have a huge automobile parts dealership in the state.

“We are ready for flight operations from across the world to Anambra, we have the facility.”

Also, Miami Dade Commissioner, District 2, Miami Florida, Jean Monestime, said: “We came here to establish a new relationship with Nigeria.

“We are also encouraging the trade team to visit Miami as a tourist, for commercial trade by using our airport or seaport, so that the bilateral trade between us can increase.”

Vanguard News