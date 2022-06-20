Besidone Samuel Eyengho

Comrade Eyengho, S. Besidone, has described the member representing Warri Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Chief Thomas Ereyitomi, as, “someone who is so much more than just a leader”, saying the Federal lawmaker is, “truly inspirational”.

Eyengho, in a congratulary message to mark the birthday anniversary of Chief Ereyitomi, said “In honesty, I can humbly but say Happy Birthday to someone who is so much more than just a leader you are truly inspirational. I must say that there are two great days in a man’s life, the day you were born and the day you find out why you were born. Both special days you have meritoriously proven to be great by your antecedence.

“It will interest you to know that as you celebrate this most auspicious day of life today and its amazing journey into greater glory, let me assure you that your years as a good leader, will speak for you always.

“As a servant leader, you have proposed about three (3) remarkable and significant Bills, before the National Assembly, they are but not limited to the following; The Bill to Establish Federal Institute of Fisheries Research (Establishment) Bill, 2021 HB, in Ogidigben Warri South-West Local Government Area, Delta State. An Act to establish the Federal College of Nursing and Midwifery, Abiegborodo, Warri North Local Government Area, Delta state, The Bill for an Act to establish the Federal Medical Center, Koko, Delta State”.

“Permit me to say that I am not surprised at your exhibition of quality representation at that level. It is worthy to say that you have gone further, to also ensure that the Bill proposed by your predecessor, very respected Hon. Daniel Reyenieju, for the Establishment of Federal Polytechnic, Koko in Delta State, successfully scaled through passage at the House of Representatives, awaiting concurrence by the Senate. Hence, it is imperative to state that as one of your constituents, I must confidently advocate that a proper follow up, lobbying and stakeholder consultation, must be put on top gear to ensuring that the above listed institutions, metamorphosed from their Bill stages to becoming Act for the overall benefits of your entire voters, who are in critical needs of these basic infrastructures.

“In view of the above, as a citizen first before being a party man. I hope that as you celebrate your new age, you will continue to be exemplary in leading. I pray that the Heavens will continue to prosper you in good health, longevity and the wisdom to do more for humanity”.