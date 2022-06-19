27 ships with petrol, others to berth in Apapa, Delta ports

Stories by Tunde Oso

TO promote exports, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria MAN has urged the Federal Government to resume the implementation of the Export Expansion Grant (EEG), which significantly supported export in Nigeria during the peak of implementation and avail to the productive sector the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN non-oil export stimulation facility with liberal terms and conditions, while also allowing exporters 100 percent access to foreign exchange proceeds.

In its Second Half Economic Review of July to December 2021, sent to Vanguard, signed by its President, Engineer Mansur Ahmed, MAN, also asked government to promote investment and output, MAN by strengthening the Bank of Industry (BOI) and Bank of Agriculture (BOA) to adequately provide liberal finance for the manufacturing sector, also advocating that significant proportion of available foreign exchange is allocated to productive purposes, while also providing credit guarantee for industrial loans from commercial banks.

According to MAN there’s an urgent need to create plausible incentives for investment in the development of raw materials locally through the backward integration and resource based industrialization initiates.

Ahmed said even though the economy leapt from -1.94 growth rate in 2020 to 3.38 percent in 2021, even as the manufacturing sector growth increased from -2.85 percent in 2020 to 3.37 percent in 2021, it is still far beyond its potential growth and contribution to national output due to an almost innumerable challenges confronting the sector.

He said, “We recognize an urgent need for investment and production of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in the country; this should be adequately incentivized to encourage significant private investments.

Ahmed further recommended infrastructure development by way of ensuring commitment to increase the electricity supply from the current 10,000mw.

In addition, MAN urged government in its bid to increase power supply, to embrace and support significant development of energy mix and renewable, especially as the country has huge potentials for solar and wind, while also sustaining the ‘eligible customer scheme’ and extricate the “debt clause” to allow manufacturers to participate in the initiative.

Furthermore, MAN urged the government to rehabilitate existing major road corridors and construct new ones for seamless movement of raw materials to factories and finished goods to the markets. At the same time it should deepen the ongoing development of the rails system to change the narrative on the operating environment from being a high cost to low production cost environment. The MAN review also asked the Federal Government to resuscitate the existing national refineries to produce fuels locally.

On the proliferation of taxes, Ahmed urged government to fully implement the Steve Oronsaye Report on the reduction and re-alignment of government agencies and parastatals to streamline the number of taxes, levies, fees and administrative charges

The report insisted that it is the duty of the government to ensure effective allocation of available forex to productive sectors, particularly the manufacturing sector for importation of raw materials and vital machinery and equipment that are not available locally.