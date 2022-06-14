By Osa Mbonu-Amadi

As the British Museum, U.K, goes through the history of women’s spiritual influence, using an exhibition titled Feminine Power as a window into female strength within global religions, elsewhere in Nigeria, Museum of Black Women In History (MoBWIH) beckons.

Osun goddess, in Osogbo as well as the myth of Mammy Water were among the contents of Feminine Power, which opened in May, and still showing till September 25, 2022 at the British Museum. The exhibition also highlights worship of Pele, the Hawaiian goddess of volcanoes, revealing how her destructive capacity is venerated alongside her ability to create; the Buddhist bodhisattva of compassion, who transcends gender and is visualised in male form in Tibet; and female in China and Japan; uncovers the importance of gender fluidity in some spiritual traditions. Also included is the terrifying Hindu goddess, Kali, depicted in art carrying a severed head and bloodied sword, and honoured as the Great Mother and liberator from fear and ignorance.

The Feminine Power exhibition came two years after the late Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi III announced that a museum on black women will be built in Oyo, under his grand patronage. Coincidentally, one of the resource persons for the proposed Museum of Black Women In History, Bonnie Greer, also contributed to the Feminine Power exhibition. Greer, a former Deputy Chair, British Museum Board of Trustees, is a collaborator in the exhibition, alongside other resource persons like Mary Beard, Elizabeth Day, Rabia Siddique and Deborah Frances-White.

When the MoBWIH comes into fruition on a 50-hectare land in Oyo town, South-West Nigeria, donated to Oranyan Heritage Foundation, OHF, notable names in women leadership across the black world are expected to be subjects of research for the contents of the facility. A project of the founder of OHF and Iya-laje of Oyo, Chief (Mrs) Comfort Titilola Orija-Adesoye, the museum was announced in 2021 during the 50th anniversary of the then Alaafin Adeyemi.

Greer had assured that “a museum dedicated to the achievements of Nigerian, African and all women, past and present, is an idea that I want to be a part of.” She added that the scope, depth and reach, “based in Oyo, will be ground-breaking. We all know that when girls and women are thriving: the family is thriving; the nation is thriving; the entire world is thriving.”

On the Feminine Power exhibition, the British Museum explained that the exhibition considers the influence of female spiritual power and what femininity means today. Engagement with contemporary worshippers, faith communities as well as the resource persons like Greer and others, made the exhibition a reality, the British Museum noted.

Shortly before the death of Alaafin Adeyemi, Greer, via a zoom meeting, assured the late monarch of her commitment in seeing that the Museum of Black Women In History was a reality. According to Lanre Olagoke, co-founder of project consultant, Lumin-Artica Nigeria Ltd, the meeting, which had him and Chief Orija-Adesoye in attendance, deliberated on the step-by-step process of ensuring that the museum becomes a reality. “Alaafin Adeyemi of blessed memory was very delighted that Greer, an expert in museum management was involved in the proposed Museum of Black Women In History and gave his assurance that apart from the 50 hectares of land he donated for OHF, more supports will be given to the project,” Olagoke, an artist and founder of U.K-based Art-Alive explained some excerpts from the meeting. Currently, Lumin-Artica, he said, is welcoming research entries for interested historians to submit entries on past black women leaders to: [email protected]

A curatorial note from the British Museum on the Feminine Power exhibition: “The exhibition seeks to explore the significant role that goddesses, demons, witches, spirits and saints have played – and continue to play – in shaping our understanding of the world.

“How do different traditions view femininity? How has female authority been perceived in ancient cultures? For insights, the exhibition looks to divine and demonic figures feared and revered for over 5,000 years. From wisdom, passion and desire, to war, justice and mercy, the diverse expression of female spiritual powers around the world prompts us to reflect on how we perceive femininity and gender identity today.

“Bringing together sculptures, sacred objects and artworks from the ancient world to today, and from six continents, the exhibition highlights the many faces of feminine power – ferocious, beautiful, creative or hell-bent – and its seismic influence throughout time.

“The many ways that female power has been – and is today – perceived in cultures and spiritual traditions around the world offers a rich and fascinating source of inspiration for considering our own views on femininity and female authority. Discover what these diverse beings mean to people today through commentaries from faith communities and our guest contributors, and share your own views and reflections on this important conversation, in our interactive exhibition space.”