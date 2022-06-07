Exness Group, one of the world’s largest multi-asset brokers, has hosted 20 of its valued partners in Nigeria for a three-day special appreciation treat to boost customer relationships.

According to the Regional Director, sub-Saharan Africa for Exness, Paul Magarites, Exness Group believes that their partners, who are integral parts of their business, should be catered to, developed and appreciated all year round.

“Our partners are closer to the client. They offer seminars, webinars and more as well as act as conduits in relaying real-time information back and from us, the broker.

“We understand that Nigerians and Africans would rather relate with someone they know,” says Magarites.

As a global brand with representation in most continents, the regional director further highlighted that the group has done its part to hire the best account managers and local customer support agents.

“This is to address any questions and concerns the clients might have while also ensuring that the partners mentor, educate and reach more clients,” Magarites said.

On what informed the idea of the appreciation, the Country Director, Nigeria, Oluwatosin Olusanmi, emphasised that these partners take care of “our clients and we take care of them.” Hence, this business model allows them time to focus on the business side of things knowing full well that their clients and partners are sorted.

According to the Head of Marketing, sub-Saharan Africa, Adetayo Kennedy, these partners were in a particular meetup/seminar “where we explained our products, service and some of the things we were coming up with. We entertained their questions, inquiries and concerns.”

The 20 partners had a swell time at a resort from Friday to Sunday for the partner appreciation programme. Saturday was, however, for the partner development programme for over 200 partners.

The partners camped at Landmark Beach Resort as part of the Exness Group Partner Appreciation Programme. There was more than enough to eat and drink with lots of fun activities.