By Efe Onodjae

The Lagos State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP flagbearer and Gubernatorial candidate, Dr.Olajide Adediran, popularly called Jandor, is scheduled to meet European Union Ambassadors over the forthcoming 2023 general polls in Nigeria.

The meeting which is billed for on Wednesday, objectives of the meeting was still sketchy as of press time, but it is not unconnected to 2023 general elections, especially in Lagos State, according to source.

PDP Governorship candidate had earlier express worry over free and fair contest even as he cautioned the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC government in Lagos State to desist from harassing and intimidating residents who are bent on exercising their civic responsibilities in the state.

Recall that Jandor, while reacting to the recent reported intimidation of Alaba Market Traders who shut their stalls to ensure they register and get their Permanent Voter Cards, PVC, before the deadline, Jandor warned that in the current dispensation, Lagos PDP will not put itself in the defensive.

Jandor charged the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC on the need to take proactive measures in forestalling rising incidences of glitch in the exercise.

He said rising complaints from residents at various registration centers across the state on the slow pace of the registration exercise require urgent attention.

Traders from Alaba International Market who shut the market to allow them participate in the continuous voters registration exercise were frustrated with the lackluster performance of the INEC officials. It was reported that some of these traders were attacked by politically motivated thugs because of their perceived sympathy for the PDP.

Jandor therefore, called on INEC to respond swiftly to the reactions of these set of Lagosians who are willing to perform their civil obligation before the deadline set for the exercise.