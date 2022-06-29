By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has rewarded 13 teachers in the Lagos State employ with brand new Sports Utility Vehicles, SUVs for exceptional performance in their profession.

Out of the number, seven are women and one a special teacher with hearing impairment.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, while presenting the gifts urged the winners not to relent in their pursuit of excellence, saying the government was targeting to build 50 additional schools to complete existing ones and make then Information Communication Technology, ICT complaint.

He also reiterated his administration’s commitment to promoting qualitative education.

Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo, congratulated the outstanding teachers and school administrators, saying they have made education exceptional through their leadership roles.

According to Adefisayo, 3,582 applicants were screened to 22 semi finalists before arriving at the 13 winners.