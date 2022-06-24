By Gabriel Olawale

Former Minister of External Affairs, Professor Bolaji Akinyemi has urged the Federal Government of Nigeria not to allow the vision of Festival of Arts and Culture (FESTAC) to die.

The Ex-Director General of Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) made this known during the second conversation series entitled FESTAC OF SPORTS, organized by NIIA in conjunction with the Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports Development on Thursday in Lagos.

Professor Bolaji stated that the time for the festival is right and it is important to join it with sports due to the advantage of sports as a means of soft diplomacy.

The Former Minister explained that Nigeria would be embarking on a new world since the Russia-Ukraine war is destroying the old world order via the festival.

He noted that sports can be used as an instrument to be tabled for the new world order.

Speaking also, The Director-General, Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Professor Eghosa Osaghae explained that the festival would change the world and make it a place where the black person, the African people of African-descent and coloured people in the world come together.

Professor Osaghae further explained that the aforementioned people would come together to plan their future, celebrate their own story, compete on equal footing with the rest of the world, make peace with the rest of the world and succeed.

He, therefore, noted that the conversations would create faint outlines of a global movement that will change the course of the history of the black race.

