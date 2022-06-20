.

By Miftaudeen Raji

A former commissioner in Lagos State Local Government Service Commission, Abiodun Orekoya has extolled Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu upon his return to Lagos, 13 days after his victory at the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

He also commended Tinubu on emergence as the presidential flag bearer of the APC in the 2023 general elections.

Orekoya, who is the flagbearer of the APC for Lagos State House of Assembly, Somolu Constituency 1, made the commendation on Sunday when party stakeholders and members in the state received Tinubu at Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

He said he was overjoyed that Tinubu, who he described as a political enigma, emerged as the presidential candidate of the APC.

He described Tinubu’s victory as deserving considering Tinubu’s years of investment in building impeccable leaders, nurturing the party and working for the growth of democracy in Nigeria.

Orekoya, who noted that the contributions of Tinubu to development of democracy transcended the shores of Nigeria, said Tinubu’s victory has demonstrated that the ruling APC has secured another chance at victory in 2023.

He described Tinubu as a tenacious politician and hero of democracy, who remained undeterred despites political antics to discourage him from competing in the presidential primary.

Orekoya said, “I congratulate our leader and hero for this landmark on this milestone. Asiwaju’s victory is a big win for democracy and Nigerians. Asiwaju has demonstrated gallantry, sportsmanship, brilliance and highest level of democratic value.

“He has invested tremendously in APC. He has nurtured the party and contributed a lot to the party. He is a proponent of free, fair and transparent democracy. Asiwaju remains the presidential candidate to beat in 2023,” he said.