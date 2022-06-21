.

By Miftaudeen Raji

Former Governor Muazu Aliyu Babangida of Niger State has chided the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi over his ambition to be Nigeria’s president in 2023.

Babangida, who made the remarks, while speaking on Channels Television’s Political Paradigm, said Nigerians may not be ready to elect Peter Obi as President in 2023.

The former governor hinted that some people in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP had been rooting for Obi to be the Vice President to the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar.

He said, “Peter Obi is my good friend and a former member of my former Governors forum.”

“A very excellent person. His candidature, in terms of the Presidency, – I think he will make some name now. But he may be able to make it only in 2027, 2031. But 2023? Too early,” he said.

He said, “Even though the young people might go for him, the name is not dropping everywhere else. I doubt if Nigerians are ready for him now as a presidential candidate.

“I would have loved him as a Vice President. Many of us were rooting for him to be Vice President of Atiku again,” he added.

Recall Obi just arrived from a 3-day trip to Egypt, where said he was going to understudy, among others, the Egyptian Power Sector, Education, Planning and Finance Sectors.

Obi had defected from the PDP to the Labour Party to press down his presidential ambition.

Since he joined the Labour Party, Obi has been enjoying growing support from the youths and the online community.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Spokesperson of the Labour Party said that the Party enjoys support from the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC and the Trade Union Congress, TUC of Nigeria, as well as support of 10 other political parties.