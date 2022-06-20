By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

YENAGOA-The Ijaw Frontline Crusaders, IFC, has commend the leadership of the Niger Delta Liberation Movement (NDLM) for dropping what they described as “selfish and frivolous petition” against Adokiye Tombomieye, Group General Executive Director, Upstream, of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC.

According to Comarde Binaebi Ekisa of the Ijaw Frontline Crusaders, the apology letter written and signed by the leadership of the NDLM, is a step in the right direction, and admonished that such sentimental and selfish procedure in expressing opinions must be avoided in the Niger Delta as such is capable of depleting the progress of the region and give room for foreigners to take advantage to cast aspersions.

Ekisa also appreciated Mr Adokiye for not taking up the matter as a defamation of character against a baseless and frivolous petition against him.

He said “Going forward, the Ijaw Frontline Crusaders, IFC, sent a strong note of warning to others from the Niger Delta to desist from witch hunting our people in high positions just for selfish gains because some other highly place personality will not take it likely and that will give room for the law to take its cause.

“It is high time the Niger Delta youths make conscious to think outside the box and consistently add value and virtue to stay relevant in society and shun the temptation to become element of destruction to the development of the region by selfish involvements.”

He further commend the NNPC leadership for their concerted efforts in making the Niger Delta a progressive hub by citing the trans 7-Project and many others.