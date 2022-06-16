Senior Special Assistant to the Delta State Governor Chief Evuetapha Uruemu Prince has congratulated the Delta State Governor Sen Ifeanyi Okowa as running mate to the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar.

Evuetapha who spoke to newsmen described Okowa’s choice as the best for PDP.

According to him, Okowa is not just a politician but a strategy planner with unprecedented achievements.

He commended the PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar for picking Okowa as running mate.

“I am excited seeing our governor becoming Atiku’s running mate.

This is what we have been praying for and God has answered our prayers.

Okowa has done well as a politician and as governor, he has delivered on his campaign promises to the people of Delta State.

Atiku just succeeded in picking a trusted politician as running mate.

Together with Atiku/Okowa and Nigerians, we will take Nigeria from APC darkness to light.” he said.