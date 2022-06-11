By Moses Nosike

EveryNanny, a foremost caregiver and recruitment agency in Nigeria, has launched a programme tagged: “Gift A Nanny” to provide vetted professionals to new moms for a period of one to six months.

The agency, which is a one-stop caregiver platform that was created to help families with stress-free parenting, elder care, housekeeping, and office cleaning services, has verified and trusted service providers registered to help those who require it.

In a statement issued by the agency in Lagos recently, Adaobi Ugha, Team Lead with EveryNanny, said potential users should visit the agency’s website to browse the list of professional caregivers. She said that visitors to the website may select a nanny and the duration of time they want to have the nanny in employment based on budget, skill requirements, accommodation preferences, and more.

According to her, vetted professionals listed on the website include babysitters, housekeepers, live-in nannies, and live-out nannies. She described the babysitter as a caregiver who looks after a child or children on an hourly basis only and is usually much younger in age.

She explained that the housekeeper performs a variety of household services for an individual or a family, including general maintenance, while the live-in nanny lives in the employer’s home permanently and is expected to undertake all nursery duties only.

According to her, a live-out nanny is a temporary nanny who does not live in the home but works on agreed-upon days and times.

She added that the service targets both women in Nigeria and the Diaspora. It also targets expatriates, families with children, and affluent and successful young urban professionals, among others.

Adaobi said that, EveryNanny was founded to promote stress-free parenting because the agency understands the importance of finding the right caregivers for children because they are God’s precious gifts, and it is critical for people who want to provide care and support to new moms to be able to relieve some of the stress that comes with having a newborn baby.