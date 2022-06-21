By David Royal

Evangelist Patience Otene has apologised to her followers as she announces the birth of her baby out of wedlock.

She said, “To those who will feel discouraged considering the fact that I am someone who put up godly content of what one should do and not do, I am truly sorry.”

Otene who shared her story on Facebook also encouraged her followers not to lose their faith in GOD because of what has happened to her.

Revealing that she never planned to have a child out of wedlock, she stated that she has gone through the toughest of times in the past months and discovered that staying in GOD’S will is the best.

Sharing more posts on Facebook, Otene admitted that it took her a long time to make the birth of her child known to the public, she wrote: “The devil cannot shame me with what I have exposed, I’ll rather expose it to light than remaining in darkness, It took me time but now I am free.”

Read her Facebook post below:

I HAVE A BABY,

Yes you read it right and my baby is a month old today,

Am I now married? NO

Does GOD approve of what I have done? Definitely NO, (God’s word on this is very clear and can not be changed).



Does the Bible approve of this? Definitely NO

Would I advise another person to do as I have done? Definitely NO,

Did I plan it to happen this way, Definitely NO.



I have gone through the toughest of times in the past months and I’ll tell you for sure that staying in GOD’S will is the best.



To those who will feel discouraged considering the fact that I am someone who put up godly contents of what one should do and not do, I am truly sorry.



Please do not lose your faith in GOD because of me or what has happened instead let your faith in GOD be strengthened as GOD’S way is the only and best way to do it.



While I am struggling with my spiritual life at the moment, I ask you pray for me in this season as it’s all I really need in this season,

Thank you.