The European Commission, on Thursday, said mobile phone users in the EU will beable to call, text, and surf the internet within the bloc at no additional cost until at least 2032.

According to the commission, the new rules for the suspension of the roaming charge will replace current regulations and enter into force from Friday for another 10 years.

It indicated that consumers could access the same quality of service abroad whenever possible and better access to emergency communication.

“The commission also wants clearer information on fees that might still apply, for example when calling a number abroad while present in the mobile phone user’s home country,” it added

Roaming charges in the 27 EU countries as well as in Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway were first suspended in June 2017.(NAN)

Vanguard News