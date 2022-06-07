Esther Ijewere listed among 2022 recipients of Donors for Africa, African Women in Devt Awards

Social entrepreneur, and founder of Rubies Ink Initiative for Women and Children & Women of Rubies, Esther Ijewere was shortlisted among the 60 women from 15 African countries women that have been nominated for this year’s Donors For Africa, African Women in Development awards.

The award recognises outstanding African women activists, change-makers, government representatives, and social innovators, who are transforming lives in their communities and countries, helping to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

Speaking on the recognition, Esther Ijewere had this to say; “I am honoured to be shortlisted as one of the 60 women in the development sector using her work and platform to add value and support other women. To every young sister out there, stay focused, support other women on your journey, and don’t stop evolving.”

According to the organisers, more than 700 entries from 20 African countries were received after the call for nominations was made. The finalists were selected following a rigorous research and selection process, by the selection committee, which included government representatives, development experts, and women leaders from Africa.

Chidi Koldsweat, Chief Executive Officer of Donors for Africa Foundation stated that the recognition is aimed at documenting stories of African women leading change across the continent, is also set to become a repository of research findings, tink-tank, advocacy groups, policymakers, and women who have the capacity and access to contribute to nation-building.

She added that in Africa, women deliver a vast range of impressive innovations every day. Much of what they do may go unnoticed or are taken for granted, and are largely undocumented. Her organisation is inspired to document their journey and work together to advance development on the continent.

“Often it is what women do which makes all the difference, especially now at a time of unimaginable human suffering inflicted by the pandemic and increasing economic crisis’’.

“The award recipients remind us that there is no lack of ideas or talent, but of support mechanisms necessary for women to thrive and be active transformers to economies.

“So, our initiatives put a spotlight on outstanding women who are bringing innovative ideas and creative solutions to support, lead and deliver a future of peace, prosperity, and progress.

“This year’s award will close with a virtual conference with leading speakers in Governments in Egypt and Ivory Coast, amongst others. We celebrate our awardees and applaud their efforts in successfully addressing the challenges posed by events in their communities,” she said.

Donors for Africa Foundation is a nonprofit based in Nigeria, working to reduce the number of African development organisations and non-profits that fail due to a lack of funding and technical expertise.

The organisation provides training services, human capital development, and accelerator programs to change-makers and social innovators to ensure their sustainability and institutional strengthening to continue accessing funds and affecting their communities.

So far, Donors for Africa’s digital and capacity-building training programs have helped organizations access over $30M in funding, trained over 1000+ nonprofits, and helped more organizations survive the pandemic, recover and prosper, allowing them to develop resilience and withstand future shocks.