By Jimitota Onoyume

Warri— A female corps member kidnapped over a month ago on the Abuja-Kaduna road, Miss Faith Onoriode, has regained her freedom after the family met conditions set by the kidnappers.

It would be recalled that Vanguard reported the news of the abduction in April.

Her brother, Festus, who was so elated with the release called Vanguard to break the news, saying the sister had been released and was undergoing medicals.

Speaking on details of the release, he said the kidnappers demanded a motorbike, five Tecno phones, airtime and N2 million.

He said they gave them specifications of the motorbike and the mobile phones, adding that they also sent them airtime worth N100,000.

While thanking God that the sister was not raped he said they went as far as Lagos State to get the bike because it was not sold in Kaduna.

“We paid N2 million, N100,000 recharge card, which they split into N50,000 MTN and N50,000 Airtel that we sent. They also demanded a motorbike and five phones. We bought the bike and added the five Techno phones.

“When we told them we were ready with the bike, they advised us to arrange for an escort to take it to a spot. And the escort took N300,000 to do that. We used escort to deliver the bike.

“There are about 10 army checkpoints on the road. We waited for sometime before they released my sister. God did it that she was not raped.

“We went around churches for prayers while my sister was in the custody of the kidnappers. She was released around 6.30 pm last Sunday. It was the Lord’s doing. People had paid money and they didn’t see their relatives.“