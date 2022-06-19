Ereyitomi

The Member Representing Warri Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Chief Thomas Ereyitomi hails the Speaker Delta State House of Assembly, DTHA, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori as he clocks 59.

Ereyitomi in his congratulatory message said the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly and 2023 PDP Governorship Candidate, Rt. Hon. Oborevwori has displayed quality political and leadership skills in handling the state Assembly to an enviable height which Deltans are well pleased with him and want him to continue in higher office.

The lawmaker stressed that the Speaker has been able to foster unity among members of the DTHA leading to the massive development experienced under the Governor Okowa-led administration which the synergy of the state Legislature with Rt. Hon. Oborevwori effort was able to plus more possible values.

Ereyitomi who is also the 2023 PDP candidate for Warri Federal Constituency at the general poll on behalf of his Warri federal constituents wished Rt. Hon. Oborevwori good health, abundant grace to continually serve humanity and impact on lives positively.