The brand of politics known to many players in our clime, especially since the fourth Republic, is replete with all kinds of permutations ranging from the sublime to the ridicule. Often the issues that should address the cravings of the citizenry for good governance and development, both infrastructure and human capital, are lost on the altars of parochial and ethno-religious considerations. Worse still is the derogatory use of the phraseology of political expediency to rationalise mediocrity and ineptitude in our leadership recruitment process.

The larger society suffers the consequences with religious equanimity in the hope that divine intervention will dawn on them some day. But history has showed that the transformation of societies mainly occurred through the emergence of leaders with clear vision, sense of purpose and determination to enthrone a legacy of sustainable developmental trajectory in all facets of their peoples existence. Unfortunately, the greatest existential threat we live with in Nigeria which has manifested in spiralling insecurity, comatose economy and huge infrastructural deficit, is the poor leadership we emplace at all levels of government through primordial sentiments of entitlement, flawed processes or outright disdain for real change.

At the sub-national level, Abia State leads in the pack of States urgently in need of dynamic re-positioning to be able to benefit from the dividends of democracy. The State has not had a fair share of the accruables that purposeful leadership offers, not necesssarily for lack of competence of the previous and current leaders, but more for inability to interrogate properly the issues that will drive the prospects available to the state.

At no time has this gap manifested so loudly than now when the build up to the 2023 general elections has started gaining momentum. The entrance of Engr Enyinnaya Nwafor to the race for governorship of Abia State seems to have rattled some power brokers who could not fathom the diligence , dexterity, and pragmatic approach with which he unleashed his GRACE agenda for the people. He demonstrated mastery of the sectoral gaps in the development matrix of the State with clear and smart solutions to address them within the requisite timelines.

His message was not the usual high- falutin and bogus promises on the soapbox only meant to mesmerise the people. He did not play the blame game nor demonise his fellow aspirants or the platform he initially desired to pursue his ambition from. Unfortunately, and perhaps in line with the usual practice in the State, his courage, capacity and commitment had to be stopped so the status quo can be maintained.

Some say Nana has age on his side and so should wait for another time to try his luck. Others say he has been blessed with riches so he shouldn’t delve into the murky waters of politics. A few fear that the old order in the politics of the State is not yet ready for the kind of vibrancy and zest he brings to the game. All these views pale in significance when placed on scale with the dreams and expectations of majority of Abians who are yearning for a paradigm shift in the way and manner the State has been run since 1999. This majority want a Governor whose strategic goals and delivery methodology are in sync with global best practices in order to achieve better welfare and security of the people.

Abians want to see a Governor whose stake in the state is overwhelming both in mind and deeds; a Governor who is not ensconced in the delusion of sudden grandeur that the office tends to offer; a person who has the energy, boldness and capacity to confront all manner of clogs in the wheel of progress of the State without compromising justice and fairness. Above all, the people are praying for a Governor who understands the expectations of the youthful population of the State in terms of gainful engagement, the ever resourceful women hoping for modest empowerment and the hardworking traders yearning for the enabling environment to operate.

So it’s obvious that it is not about Nana per se but about the issues his candidacy represents. Else how do you explain the fact that immediately after the PDP denied him the opportunity of a fair context in their Primaries, no fewer than four other political parties besieged him with their tickets. It can safely be said therefore that his decision to fly the flag of YPP in the 2023 election is informed by the desire to serve the state and to lead in the realisation of the dreams of well- meaning Abians for a better State in all ramifications of development. That’s the issue and not about him as a person.

Therefore concerned Abians and residents should not be deceived by any propaganda that dwells only on the mockery stage – managed endorsements of the candidates rather than the issues such candidacy can and will address. Between now and February 2023 is enough time to see who really means well for the State as against those who relish on the intriques of the status quo.