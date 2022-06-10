By Dennis Agbo

Members of the Concerned Emudo Development Union— National (EDUN) Stakeholders Forum in Aninri Local Government Area of Enugu State have raised concern over possible breakdown of law and order in their community.

The Coordinator of the group, Mr Udeinya Ukegbu made the disclosure in Enugu while briefing newsmen on the security concerns in the community.

Ukegbu said that it had become necessary to speak out and seek government’s intervention following the succession crisis rocking Emudo Nenwe Community.

He said that the community had known no peace since the death of their traditional ruler several years ago, adding that the traditional stool had remained vacant.

He said that the community had delicately been polarized due to the several interest groups which sprang up, claiming to be in charge of the town union administration.

“Our traditional stool and town union administration have been in ruins since the death of our traditional ruler. The community has been thrown into despair and this could affect our generations unborn if nothing is done to resolve it,” he said.

According to Ukegbu, the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of EDU-N was the only standing constitutional organ that could intervene in the crisis in the community.

“It is on this note that the Generation of Concerned Critical Stakeholders in collaboration with the CEC of EDU-N wishes to appeal to the various branches to prevail on the various factions to sheath their swords in the interest of our dear community,” he said.

He said that the crisis in the community had affected the youth and women wings of the town union as well as the Elders’ Forum, and Council of Clans/Hamlets Chairmen and Secretaries, creating further tension.

“We are, therefore, calling on the Federal and state governments to come to our aid because Emudo Nenwe is at the verge of total breakdown and anarchy,” Ukegbu said.