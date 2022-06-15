.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno State Government under the leadership of Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has began presentation of mini buses to private individuals and corporate organisations to enhance entrepreneurial development and empowerment in the state.

The mini buses are to be converted into an electric/solar powered vehicle with full support of the State Government.

Recall that, a university dropout, Mustapha Gajibo, based in Maiduguri last year takes on a journey into his world of self-made electric vehicles, which have been tested to be less economical in running and maintenance.

Governor Zulum who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Professor Isa Hussaini Marte during the official handing over of keys to one of the beneficiaries, the General Manager of Phoenix Renewables, Adamu Mohammed at the Government House Maiduguri on Wednesday said, the gesture is to improve entrepreneurship and empowerment amongst youth groups and associations in the state.

His words: “The presentation is to promote innovations amongst group of young individuals from the state who have converted petrol powered vehicles into electric powered cars.

“So what the Governor want is to converte these buses into electric cars which would be more environmental friendly and minimise cost related to fuelling and running which is very high.

“It is to also address the shortage of means of transportation among the increasing population demands in Maiduguri metropolis and its environs.

“It will also drive easy maintenance and cost of running the car. So these young people working with Phoenix Group are using solar energy actually to power the car. Once the vehicles are powered, they can run up to 150 miles in a day

“No need of buying premium motor spirit/petrol but using electricity driven technical.

“Secondly, is empowerment so that our people should not be depending on government, the good way to do this, is to empower the private sector.

“And with this intervention, atleast Government has turned many individuals into entrepreneurship businesses and succeeded in taking off many people working in the private sectors who are dependent on Government”.

He stated.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, the General Manager Phoenix Renewable, Adamu Mohammed expressed gratitude to Governor Zulum for finding them worthy to benefit from the gesture.

He pledged to utilize the opportunities given to them by not becoming self reliant, but to be employers of labour through this empowerment initiatives by the State Government.