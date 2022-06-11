Vibrant Nigerian entertainment journalist and visibility strategist, Kehinde Ajose is set to host new episodes of a new entertainment show tagged ‘ Celebrity Uncensored’

Celebrity Uncensored is a no holds barred entertainment and lifestyle show focused on the things people hardly know about their favourite celebrities in Nigeria.The new episodes will feature Deborah Olawoyin( Mizsthicknesz), Fari Elysian, Diva Gold, Whykay, Dieko, Amara Maduka and a host of others.

Produced by TLIG Africa Media, the new episodes will launch on TLIG Africa Tv on YouTube, Facebook fan page and other platforms across Europe.

Kehinde Olagbenjo, the founder/managing director of TLIG Africa Media said: “The brand new episodes of ‘Celebrity Uncensored’ are shows you don’t want to miss. The quality of conversations and guests are remarkable. Some of the confessions made on the show will make headlines and trend on social media. The brand new episodes will premiere from 10th of June 2022.We are also using this medium to call on partners and sponsors to support the show”.

On how he feels about hosting the show, Ajose said:” I am excited hosting these brand new epidoses. Anyone that knows me closely knows I love to ask unusual questions.This part of me will come to the fore on this show.It’s unusual and uncensored”.