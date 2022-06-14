It is no more news that political gladiators have become animated once again in their bid to either be elected into offices or influence the election of others in the 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

As expected, the polity is experiencing disguised campaign moves, especially after the party primaries, which is being masqueraded in guise of consultations and unusual attendance to, sometimes, uninvited ceremonies. The ordinary citizenry who used to be regaled with these antics by politicians have become wiser today courtesy of the colossal failure of most of the political office holders to deliver the real dividends of democracy.

But what is more interesting now is the manner of engagement which makes sense to the people. And this is where Engr. Enyinnaya Nwafor stands out. He is noted to have ran the best and most cerebral stakeholders engagement program prior to the party primaries. And now, while other candidates are basking in the euphoria of contrived party primaries, he is busy building bridges across the various strata of critical stakeholders and the voting public with the clear vision, smart agenda and positive change mantra of his new party, The Young Progressive Party (YPP). It is envisaged that by the time the whistle for full campaigns is blown, Engr. Nana Nwafor would be miles ahead of other contestants, especially those still mired in the quagmire of where they come from or who their godfather is.

Abians should therefore take note and be weary of knee-jerk and haphazard campaigns when the time comes. Let them take advantage of the new long window between party primaries and election proper, to assess both the vehicle and the driver that will take them to a better destination come year 2023. YPP is a new vehicle, made strong and available to carry all Abians with a young, dynamic and certified driver – like Engr. Enyinnaya Nwafor to the Abia of our collective dreams. Your guess is as good as mine.