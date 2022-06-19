Asaba—The Delta State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Lawrence Ejiofor, has received an award of excellence in honour of his contribution to the Nigerian Society for Engineers, his humility and selfless service to humanity.

He received the award from the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Asaba Branch, during their Public Annual Lecture tagged; Engineering/Technical Education; A veritable Tool for National Growth, held at Hotel Benezia, Asaba.

Ejiofor who is a member of Council for Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria, COREN and the Nigerian Society of Engineers, NSE, has consistently shown his support and contributed immensely to their development hence, well deserving of the award.

The recipient, lending his voice to the theme of the lecture, reiterated the commitment of the Okowa-led administration to ensure sustainable development by youth empowerment as investment is currently being made towards the development of technical education in the State.

He said that being equipped with the technical education gives direct opportunity to youths to learn both theory and practical aspects of their vocation, thereby enabling them to cater for themselves, being eligible for gainful employment and entrepreneurship.

In a brief remark, the Commissioner for Technical Education, Princess Omashola Daibo, disclosed that the State government has embarked on a project to establish Technical Institutions in each local government as a way to ensure profitable engagement of the youth.

The National president of the Nigerian Society for Engineers, Tasiu Sa’ad Gidari-Wudil, FNSE, represented by Dauda Okoduwa FNSE, in his speech said that technical education is a vehicle for encouraging innovation for technology advancement and job creation. He therefore applauded the Asaba Branch of NSE for making moves to promote it.

Earlier, in his speech, the Chairman NSE, Asaba Branch, Christopher Ayidu, FNSE noted that technical education was in existence before Western education mostly in form of apprenticeship programmes, but became more organised afterward.