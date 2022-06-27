.

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja.

AS part of its contribution to influence government’s moves against incessant criminal activities in Nigeria, Coalition of Nigerian Youths on Security and Safety Affairs, CONYSSA, on Monday, urged the Federal Government, FG, to engage Nigerian youths across the country in the fight against insecurity.

This is even as it bemoaned the incessant killings and kidnappings in Nigeria, stating that it would be willing to mobilize youths across Nigeria in stemming the rot.

The Director General, DG, CONYSSA, Ambassador Ade Mario Emmanuel, made the disclosure during a press briefing, in Abuja.

According to him, while the perpetrators of Owo St Francis church attack are yet to be identified and apprehended, there have been yet other similar attacks in Kaduna, and other parts of the country.

“CONYSSA is calling on all the critical stakeholders in the country to regard the Youths in Nigeria as a ready instrument that can be involved in the process of salvaging the criminal activities in the country.

“It has become obvious that the Nigerian Security architecture lacks adequate man-power, hence, Security voluntarism should be encouraged among the Youths to curtail the level of insecurity in the Nation.

“In encouraging voluntarism, Conyssa is the only organization that have about 80% of youth volunteers across all the local Government Areas in Nigeria.

“Therefore, it’s imperative that all the security agencies in Nigeria should instruct their divisional officers to work effectively with Youth volunteers of CONYSSA in all Local Government Areas for vital Security informations and aborting criminal activities that may lead to serious unrest in the community.”

Ade Mario who recalled that a Catholic Priest was kidnapped on Sunday, June 26th in Auchi Edo State and was later murdered, condemned the continuous attacks in Zamfara state.

He called on the State Government to resolve in pleading with the Federal Government to approve license on possession of arms for self defense at state level.

Emmanuel further called on the government for: “the immediate passage of the Peace Corps of Nigeria bill which is long overdue.”

According to him, the passage of the bill will take thousands of youth off the street and offer them employment, it will also complement and contribute greatly to the efforts the Federal Government and Security agencies have put in place to curb insecurity in the country.

“To converge the critical stakeholders and youths in the country for a security summit, where the suggestion and opinions of the youths will be heard.

“The Government should as well go through the communique of Conyssa outlined during her Security summit held on the 12th December, 2021 at Nigerian Army Resource Center Abuja, where lots of strategic steps and possible solutions to some of the security challenges are well tackled”, he added.

CONYSSA is a robust interventionist initiative of young leaders from various organizational backgrounds, majorly para-military and community based youth organizations poised to build a complementary and effective youth super-structure; to collaborate with the security outfits of Nigeria; to combat the rising security challenges across the country, while achieving improved security of lives and properties in all communities of the Nation.