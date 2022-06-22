By Chinedu Adonu

The Deputy National Chairman South of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Chief Emma Eneukwu, has commended the party for organised one of the most peaceful presidential elections in Nigeria since the history of democracy.

Chief Eneukwu, who was one of the first chieftains of the party to congratulate their presidential candidate, Senator Ahmed Bolaji Tinubu, shortly after his Emergence, made this known to newsmen in Enugu on Tuesday .

He stated that all the aspirants were given equal opportunity to clinch the party’s ticket since the attempt to present a consensus candidate failed.

Eneukwu described as “political mischief”, the statement credited to him which reports him to have said that most of the presidential aspirants spent Millions and Billions.

He said that some persons intentionally quoted him out of context as he was only referring to the high cost of running elections in Nigeria.

He said: “My attention has been drawn to reports flying online where I was attributed to making a statement that aspirants for the presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, spent Billions while others spent millions to get the ticket.

“That was a wrong interpretation of my comment during a lunch party organised by the friends of our leader and former minister of science, technology and innovation Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu.

“I was referring to the high cost of running elections in Nigeria and the desperation of some people to clinch power at all cost irrespective of what; an act, which has deterred good people from running for elections in Nigeria

“The presidential primary of APC is so far, one of the transparent, free, fair and credible elections ever conducted by any political party since the inception of our democracy. I know our opponents in other political parties that milked this country for 16 years are afraid of the achievements of president Muhammadu Buhari as well as the party in general,” he said.

Chief Eneukwu also stated that, APC has a capable presidential Candidate in Senator Tinubu, who has the whirl withal to win election as his emergence has sent panic into the camp of the opposition.

He however congratulated the Party on her victory during the just concluded Gubernatorial election in Ekiti state ;where her candidate, Biodun Oyebanji emerged victoriously in a landslide margin, saying, it is a sign of greater things to come for the party.

“I also wish to state that, APC has the best candidate for the presidential election in the country. Since his Emergence, it has always been from one panic to another in the camp of the opposition political parties as his pedigree still remains the best and he has all it takes to win the 2023 general election and make Nigeria a better place

“I also congratulate all the party faithfuls, on our resounding victory in Saturday during the Gubernatorial elections in Ekiti State ;especially, the Governor elect, Biodun Oyebanjo”

“It is a tip of the iceberg on what to expect during the 2023 general elections as Apc is the only party that has the interest of Nigerians.”