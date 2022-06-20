By OsaMbonu-Amadi

O’DA Art Gallery, at Sir Samuel Manuwa Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, is showing Isaac Emokpae’s works in an exhibition titled “Are you ashamed of yourself?” The exhibition began June 18 and runs till June 29, 2022.

O’DA believesthe exhibition “will become a new positive start in the way Nigerians view themselves.”The new body of work by Isaac Emokpaebeckonson viewers to critically examine how they view their identity as Nigerians.

In the work, “My Nigerian Stars” which are in series, Emokpae did not forget some stars that are missing, dimmed, bloody or broken. “The stars are irregular. That is to show that no one is perfect,” the artist explains.”Some people may not get a 100% score from you, but the truth is they are getting better at what they are doing.”

For the missing stars, Isaac says it represents an absence. “We have people who can choose to be better, but choose not to be.” And sometimes, he says, some stars that had been there shining are missing and suddenly the society has lost someone who is among the best.

The artist creatively captures the disparity between each star in the work.

Isaac’s works draw attention to those amongst us who, “in spite of the insecurity and instability, are stellar examples of what it means to take ownership.” The artist pays homage to hero’s like, Dr Stella AmeyoAdadevoha, Ken Saro-Wiwa, Dora Akinyuli, the Feminist Coalition & all the EndSars activists.

Emopkae’s other works on display are “Cornucopia, 2022, (framed) stained plexiglass. 169 x 129 Cm; Structure Brings Success, 2022, (framed) intaglio inks on paper. 45 x 50 cm; For Peace and Prosperity (Nigerian Stars), 2021. Stained Plexiglass. 132 x 107 cm; Be Careful with Our Dreams, 2022, (framed) Stained Plexiglass. 128 x 99 cm; For Peace and Prosperity (Nigerian Stars), 2021. Stained Plexiglass. 132 x 107 cm; and Protect Our Environment, (framed) Stained Plexiglass. 169 x 129 cm.

Isaac ErhaborEmokpae, a multi-faceted Visual Artist whose Art is based broadly on the principle of duality studied Visual Arts underProfessor Abayomi Barber at the University of Lagos.An award-winning artist, Isaac Emokpae has held several group and solo exhibitions within and outside Nigeria.