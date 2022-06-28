By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

GOVERNOR Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has inaugurated a 16-person steering committee of the Nigeria For Women Project, NFWP, in the state.

Performing the inauguration, Emmanuel, in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Uyo by media unit government house, affirmed the commitment of the state government to instituting gender equality.

He explained that the appointment of the Deputy Governor to head the steering committee in the state was to ensure the project received due attention.

He outlined the terms of reference for the Committee to include: considering and approving the state joint annual work plan at the first annual meeting, providing guidance to state technical committee and state project coordinating unit.

Others include ensuring conformity with the national sector and development planning, provide sector policy and project harmonization, nuture multi-sector or multistage dialogue, nuture relevant project partnerships and take decisions on recommendations forwarded by the federal project coordinating unit.

It reads: “A sixteen-person steering committee of the Nigeria For Women Project, NFWP has been inaugurated in Akwa Ibom State.

“The NFWP is a five-year operation of the Federal Government of Nigeria, with support from the World Bank to support Nigerian government’s goal of ensuring gender equality and improving the economic achievements of women using methods that would add to their sources of income and the wellbeing of individual households and the communities at large.

“The Committee has the State Deputy Governor, Mr. Moses Ekpo as Chairperson, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs, Mrs. Margaret Edem as Secretary and Mrs. Ofonime Etuknwa (Esq) as State Project Coordinator.

“The committee also has as members: Commissioners for Women Affairs, Dr. Ini Adiakpan; Finance, Mr. Linus Nkan; Economic Development, Mr. Emem Bob; Agriculture and Food Sufficiency, Dr. Offiong Offor; Trade and Investment, Engr. Camillus Umoh; Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Frank Archibong; as well as Commissioner for Rural Development and Cooperatives, Mrs. Enobong Mbobo”

The statement added that those to represent Local Government Areas in the committee are: Hon. Iniabasi Ekanem (Onna,) Kingsley Frank ,(Oruk Anam) and Akon Asuquo (Ibesikpo Asutan).

It further noted that the private sector, Non Governmental Organisations and Civil Society Organisations would be represented by the Managing Director of Sun Centre, Uyo, Obonganwan Mary Umanaette, National Treasure, Nigeria Association of Women Entrepreneur, Mrs. Abigail Edohoeket and the President, Friends of the Needy Organisation, Mrs. Eme Atakpo.

“In his acceptance speech, the Chairperson of the state steering committee, Mr. Moses Ekpo thanked the state governor for considering them fit to steer the project in the state, acknowledging the composition of the committee as qualitative.

“He assured that he and his team will do their best to carry out the intentions of the committee”, the statement noted