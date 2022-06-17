Founder of TechQuest STEM Academy, Charles Emembolu, has urged start-ups to embrace healthy business practices to enable them make positive social impact.

Emembolu gave the advice while addressing participants at the Early-Stage Investors’ Mixer Conference, held at TechQuest Hub in Lekki, Lagos.

According to him, every start-up must embrace education and healthy business practices to ensure successful outcomes, scalable businesses, and social impact with good return to investors.

Sharing his insights during the occasion, Chairman of Cadbury Nigeria Plc., Adedotun Suleiman, said: “It is early days for the Nigerian start-up scene, despite successes such as those of Flutterwave and Paystack, amongst others. The jury is still out, and investors will have to think long term.”

The session hosted startup pitches from GoMarket, Nodex, Nifty Row, Easychaw and ITpulse.

Uche Aniche, Convener, Startup South and Co-host of the Mixer, said: “We believe that startups outside key financial centres such as Lagos and Abuja also require the funding needed to build out their propositions. That is why we started SSEAN.” and it is also the reason why we co-opt accredited investors with sessions like this.”