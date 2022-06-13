By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The National Grid has begun a gradual recovery process after it collapsed for the fifth time this year resulting in nationwide power outage.

No reason has been given by the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, for the collapse which was reported to have occurred at 6.49pm on Sunday.

Checks on the grid data released by the National System Operator showed that as of 7am Monday, the grid has recovered to 623.20 Megawatts with seven plants in operation.

Omotosho Power Plant was the biggest supplier with 153.80MW followed by Geregu NIPP with 131MW.

Other plants were Alaoji plant 108.70MW, Kainji Hydro 50MW, Paras Energy 42.10MW, 91.10MW and Trans-Amadi 46.50MW.

Vanguard had reported on Sunday that Nigeria’s largest power plant, Egbin Power with 1,050MW capacity was out as generation to the national grid failed to improve.

The Minister of Power, Engr. Abubakar Aliyu had last week attributed the low electricity supply across the country to gas supply challenges.

The Minister in a statement by his media aide, Malam Isa Sanusi explained that the “dip in electricity generation is as a result of the partial shutdown of the Oben gas plant to address the repair of critical gas processing equipment”.

The government noted that the “incident unfortunately occurred at a time when other power plants on other gas sources are undergoing planned maintenance and capacity testing.

“We wish to notify the public that Seplat Energy Plc has mobilized equipment, material and personnel to site with a view to expediting the restoration of normal gas supply to the affected power plants.

“We have been assured that the repair work will be concluded this weekend and normalcy will be restored. While pleading with electricity consumers with the current state of supply, we wish to assure the general public that efforts are being made for a sustained improvement of supply across the country”.